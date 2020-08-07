London Marathon to feature only elite runners, unique route

The pandemic-delayed London Marathon will be staged on Oct. 4 using a different route than usual and with only elite runners participating.

Rather than starting in Greenwich in east London, there will be a looped 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course around St James’s Park within a biosecure bubble with spectators excluded.

Times will be eligible for qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which had to be rescheduled until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele are expected to feature in the men’s race. The women’s field is headlined by world record holder Brigid Kosgei. Manuela Schar and David Weir will feature in the wheelchair event.

Kenyan Kipchoge, who became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in an unofficial race in Vienna last October, is seeking to defend his London title and secure a record fifth crown.

He holds the official world record of two hours, one minute, 39 seconds — two seconds faster than Ethiopia’s Bekele, who has three Olympic and five world championship golds over 10,000 and 5,000 meters, distances over which he still holds the world record.

The London Marathon usually takes place in April, but organizers have already pushed back the 2021 event until Oct. 3 to maximize the possibility of a mass race returning after being deemed not possible this year. In a normal year it would attract almost 40,000 runners, raising millions of dollars for charity.

“The biggest challenges were not those involving participants,” London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said, “but the multiple issues of managing spectators, ensuring the emergency services had access across London with the recent changes to the roadscape, the increased likelihood of a second spike that has led to the recent cancellation of spectator trials at major events and the ongoing concern about the pressure even a reduced size mass participation marathon might put on the NHS (National Health Service).

“Despite all our efforts, the fantastic support from all of our partners and the progress that has been made on planning for the return of smaller mass participation events that are not on the roads, it has not been possible to go ahead with a mass socially distanced walk or run.”

Brasher said there would be a “virtual” marathon held on race day, where registered runners could wear their race numbers, record their own 26.2 mile runs and receive a finisher’s medal and T-shirt.

“We believe that Sunday 4 October will be a London Marathon like no other,” Brasher told a conference call.

“We think the 40th race will take the spirit of the world’s greatest marathon to every corner of the globe, with runners raising vital funds for the charities that have been so severely affected by the economic effects of the pandemic.”