Tokyo Verdy midfielder Kanya Fujimoto to play in Portugal

Verdy's Kanya Fujimoto speaks during an online interview on Wednesday. | KYODO

Tokyo Verdy has agreed a loan deal to send midfielder Kanya Fujimoto to Portuguese first-division side Gil Vicente, the J. League second-division side announced Wednesday.

Verdy will have the 21-year-old Fujimoto for one more match, against FC Ryukyu on Saturday at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium. The loan period runs through the end of next May.

Fujimoto played for Japan at last year’s Under-20 World Cup.

“The responsibility for this decision is mine and I will do my best to be prepared,” Fujimoto said in a statement released by the club.

Gil Vicente finished 10th this season.

