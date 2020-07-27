Juventus wins ninth straight title as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 31st

Before the break for the coronavirus pandemic. After the lockdown. And now for nine years running.

Juventus is the undisputed leader of Italian soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the go-ahead goal and Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 Sunday to secure the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

At the final whistle, Juventus players danced in celebration and embraced each other before the empty stands inside the Allianz Stadium.

It was Juventus’ first title under coach Maurizio Sarri, who brought in a completely new system.

"It was the most beautiful title, because it was the most difficult,” said defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has been wearing the captain’s armband with Giorgio Chiellini injured. "We started a new era, a new philosophy, ran into so many difficulties, but we continued to give our all throughout, even when there were so many slip-ups.

"It was so complicated beyond the field, too; the world changed in three months. It was difficult to get our heads back into it after three months. We suffered.”

Bonucci dedicated the title to Juventus fans who were victims of the coronavirus.

"It’s for those who left us and cheered for us from up above,” Bonucci said. "It’s been an intense year. But we stayed together as a team.”

For his 31st goal in 32 matches, Ronaldo completed a set piece when Miralem Pjanic rolled across a free kick for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to fire into the far top corner in first-half added time.

Federico Bernardeschi then sealed it by scoring his first Serie A goal in nearly two years by knocking in a rebound of Ronaldo's shot midway through the second half.

Ronaldo banged a penalty kick off the crossbar in the 89th.

Still, Juventus moved an insurmountable seven points clear of Inter Milan with two games remaining and can now switch its focus to the Champions League.

The Bianconeri host Lyon in the delayed round-of-16 second leg on Aug. 7 needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from February. If Juventus can do that, it will advance to the final eight in Lisbon.

"Now we need to recuperate our energy and focus on Lyon,” Bonucci said.

It was a bittersweet night, though, as Juventus lost both right back Danilo and forward Paulo Dybala to injury in the first half.

Danilo clashed heads with a defender while Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue.

Juventus entered the break for the coronavirus pandemic with a one-point lead over Lazio in what was expected to be a two-way fight for the title but the Roman club struggled for much of the restart.

Sampdoria ended with 10 men when Morten Thorsby picked up his second yellow for a foul on Pjanić.

It was Juve’s 36th Italian league title overall.