Japan midfielder Kento Hashimoto to join Russia's FK Rostov

Japan midfielder Kento Hashimoto will join FK Rostov in the Russian top flight on a full transfer later this month, his J. League club FC Tokyo said Thursday.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to finalize a contract with Rostov, pending a physical, following FC Tokyo's J. League first-division clash with Urawa Reds on July 18.

"Playing abroad is something I've dreamt about since childhood. I'll work hard so that news of my success reaches Japan," Hashimoto said in a statement through FC Tokyo.

A defensive midfielder who can also play centrally or at the back, Hashimoto has earned seven caps for Japan following his international debut in March 2019.

The Tokyo native rose through the FC Tokyo youth ranks and was promoted to the top team in 2015 following a loan stint with then-J2 club Roasso Kumamoto.

Rostov is currently fifth in the Russian Premier League with three games remaining.