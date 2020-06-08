Athletes join protests against racial injustice in U.S.

U.S. and international athletes have joined the chorus of voices demanding racial equality in America with several of them joining in protest marches across the country.

A number of Milwaukee Bucks players marched and spoke at a rally in their city. Among them was NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who wore a shirt that read: "I can't breathe."

"We want change," Antetokounmpo, of Greece, said in his address to other protestors. "We want justice. That's why we're out here. That's what we're going to do today. That's why I'm going to march with you guys. I want my kid to grow up and not to be scared to walk down the street. I don't want my kid to have hate in his heart.

"It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter the color. We're not black, white, yellow. It doesn't matter. We're all human beings."

Giannis' brother, Thanasis and several other Bucks players also marched. They all wore shirts reading "I can't breathe," a reference to the words of George Floyd before he died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a black man, died after officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers have been charged with abetting murder and manslaughter.

On Wednesday, NBA star Stephen Curry chanted the name "George Floyd" as he and some of his Golden State Warriors teammates joined a throng of protesters at a peaceful march in California.

As some protesters called for others to "Say his name", Curry was among those shouting in response: "George Floyd!"

The march, which also included Warriors Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee, took place in the same location as the NBA club's championship rallies and parades.

On Saturday, NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, of the Washington Redskins, attended protests in Washington, D.C.

Haskins met with Muriel Bowser, the city's mayor, before marching with demonstrators.

NHL star Zdeno Chara marched through the streets of Boston to show his support for the black community.

"For the last 13 days I have been sick about George Floyd's murder," said the Boston Bruins captain, who is from Slovakia.