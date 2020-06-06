Harry Kane hopes Tottenham can benefit from Premier League being sole focus

Harry Kane hopes Tottenham can benefit from focusing solely on the Premier League when the battle for a place in next season's Champions League resumes.

The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, with manager Jose Mourinho's Spurs hosting his former club Manchester United two days later.

Tottenham is eighth in the league standings and has nine games left to try and climb into one of the top four spots to ensure a berth in the Champions League. The club is seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea, but finishing fifth could be enough if Manchester City's appeal against its two-season European ban is rejected.

Tottenham would move to just a point behind fifth-place United with a win in its first game back.

All of Tottenham's rivals also have other things to play for, with Manchester United in the F.A. Cup and Europa League, Chelsea in the F.A. Cup and Champions League, Wolves in the Europa League and Sheffield United in the F.A. Cup.

"From our point of view, we are not in any of the other competitions so we have got nine games to concentrate on picking up as many points and try and get into the Champions League spots," Kane told Sky Sports News.

"So at least all our focus is going to be on one competition."

Kane will be fit to resume after being sidelined for nearly six months with a serious hamstring injury.

"It feels like a preseason, it has been good so far. I was doing individual training for a while and almost got to a stage where I was back with the team and then we had to stay at home.

"It's been a chance for me to get fit. It has been six months since I have played a game so I haven't done that since I was about five years old."

Spurs stepped up preparations for the restart by staging a training match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Friday.

Earlier this week, the North London club confirmed that one individual had tested positive for coronavirus, but did not say if it was a player or member of staff.