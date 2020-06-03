Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki tests positive for coronavirus

Nagoya Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the J. League first-division team said Tuesday. The news comes less than a week after the pro soccer league set the dates for the resumption of its season, which has been halted by the virus since February.

The J. League said last Friday that the first division will resume games on July 4 behind closed doors. Many clubs have held full-team practices since then.

Nagoya will suspend training sessions and will disinfect the training facilities and clubhouse, the team said in a statement.

According to the team, Kanazaki, a 31-year-old former Japan international, had a headache and a temperature of 38.5 Celsius after a group training session on Friday. He underwent a test for the coronavirus on Monday, the results came out Tuesday and he is currently hospitalized in Aichi Prefecture.

Vissel Kobe defender Gotoku Sakai tested positive for the virus in March, but has already recovered.

The J. League first division kicked off its season on Feb. 21, followed by J2 two days later, but the league suspended play on Feb. 26, just before an anticipated surge in the novel coronavirus infection rate across Japan.

The second division will restart on June 27, while J3 will also kick off its season the same day.