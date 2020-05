Thomas Mueller expects sparks to fly during Bayern-Dortmund showdown

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Mueller expects sparks to fly in Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash at Borussia Dortmund which could help settle this season's title race.

Mueller scored in Bayern's 5-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday while second-place Dortmund stayed four points behind after a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg.

Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park would usually be filled with 82,000 fans creating an electric atmosphere for the showdown.

However, the terraces will remain empty for the visit due to the strict hygiene measures the German league insists upon during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't really know how to get into these games without spectators, but I expect us, and myself, to go to our limits anyway," Mueller told Sky after the thumping of Frankfurt.

"Of course, we'd like to have the fans there.

"There's nothing more beautiful than playing these matches against Dortmund at the Allianz Arena or in Dortmund," he added. "But that's our job, and we're going to show that even without spectators we're capable of playing football with passion".

Bayern is chasing an eighth straight German league title.

A win in Dortmund could leave the club seven points clear at the top with six games left.

Bayern crushed Dortmund 4-0 when the teams met at the Allianz Arena in November.

Since then, Dortmund has signed Norwegian ace Erling Braut Haaland, who has scored ten goals in as many league matches.

Likewise, Bayern's star striker Robert Lewandowski will be looking to add to his phenomenal tally of 27 goals in 23 league games against his former club.

"When the top team plays against the second one, well if it's not a top-match then I don't know what is," said Bayern head coach Hansi Flick.