Japan Sumo Association postpones May and July tournaments by two weeks

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which was scheduled to open May 10, will be postponed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) decided Friday.

The JSA's board of directors decided to delay the opening of the 15-day meet at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, probably to May 24. The start of the July tournament in Nagoya will also be pushed back two weeks.

JSA chairman Hakkaku said the sport's governing body will aim to hold next month's meet under regular conditions, but added that it may be held without spectators or canceled altogether depending on the state of the outbreak — which has caused suspension or cancellation of sporting events around the world.

Sumo's annual schedule features six 15-day tournaments, with the events held every two months. Last month's Spring Grand Sumo Tournament was held behind closed doors for the first time in history in order to prevent the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.

The association had said the tournament, held at Edion Arena Osaka, would be canceled should any wrestler or association member test positive for the virus. One wrestler who developed a fever was tested, but his results were negative.