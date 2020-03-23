Rui Hachimura participates in video collaboration with WHO

Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura is one of three NBA players who appear on a short video released on social media early Monday morning.

The video provides a positive message during these uncertain times as the global COVID-19 pandemic creates countless challenges for people everywhere on earth. A time when the NBA’s return is a question that no one knows the answer to.

For the video, the World Health Organization and the National Basketball Players Association collaborated to deliver its message, which included the hashtag #NBATogether.

Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari, who hails from Italy, and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio of the Phoenix Suns are the other NBA players appearing on the 42-second video on Twitter. Rubio played a pivotal role for Spain, the 2019 FIBA World Cup champion, last summer in China.

“I know we are facing a very tough moment with the spread of the coronavirus,” Gallinari said in the opening comments of the video.

“It’s tough, but we all have to help each other,” Hachimura said, continuing the narrative.

“First, a big shout out to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff and others who are working so hard to keep us safe during this time,” Rubio noted.

Reminders about healthy habits, cleanliness and social distancing are included on the public-service announcement.

“Please pay attention to what the health experts are advising,” Gallinari stated.

“Also, if you’re passing information to others, make sure it’s correct,” Hachimura said.

“Let’s be there for each other,” Rubio added later in the video.

“And let’s work as one team,” Gallinari concluded.