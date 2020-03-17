Onosho upsets title favorite Hakuho

Hakuho fell into a two-way tie for the lead Tuesday following his first defeat of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, while fears about the possible cancellation of the meet subsided after a fever-stricken wrestler tested negative for the coronavirus.

The yokozuna was put to the test by No. 5 maegashira Onosho (6-4) in the penultimate bout of Day 10 at the empty Edion Arena Osaka.

Hakuho failed to get ahold of the frenetic rank-and-filer, who circled around and plowed Hakuho straight off the dohyo before the yokozuna could mount a defense.

The other yokozuna, Kakuryu, quickly muscled No. 5 Ryuden (4-6) over the straw to find himself within a win of his colleague at 8-2 after Hakuho’s shock upset.

The remainder of the 15-day meet, being held without spectators as a safety measure against the virus, had been cast into doubt when No. 15 Chiyomaru pulled out with a fever and recorded a temperature of over 37.5 C for two straight days.

Chiyomaru was diagnosed at a local hospital as likely having a bacterial skin infection but underwent a coronavirus test Monday to be safe. The Japan Sumo Association announced a negative result before the start of matches Tuesday. Chiyomaru will return to the meet on Wednesday.

In other action, the two men who entered the day one win behind sole overnight leader Hakuho had mixed results. No. 13 Aoiyama improved to 9-1 for a share of the lead, while No. 9 Takanosho (8-2) succumbed to his second loss but kept his place on the leaderboard.

Aoiyama wasted little time dispatching No. 16 Shimanoumi (5-5), who had no answer for the Bulgarian’s powerful shoves and was quickly driven over the straw.

But Takanosho faltered in his match against No. 7 Takarafuji (7-3), getting the better of the initial clash but overextended his reach as Takarafuji sidestepped and forced him down to the clay.

Ozeki Takakeisho was slapped down by sekiwake Shodai. Takakeisho (5-5) took Shodai (5-5) to the straw twice but the sekiwake jumped aside and let the ozeki’s momentum do most of the damage.