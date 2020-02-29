Olympic organizers will keep fans' torch relay videos off social media

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics indicated Friday they will not permit individuals to upload video they shoot of the Olympic torch relay to social media sites.

According to the organizing committee, uploading video of the torch relay that would allow anyone to view the images would infringe on the rights of the event’s broadcasters and therefore violate International Olympic Committee rules.

Those rules have been cited as the rationale for prohibiting spectators in Olympic venues from uploading video they shoot there to social media. Organizers said that the IOC could take action to remove any video of the torch relay that is discovered on social network sites.