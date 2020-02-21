Consadole Sapporo postpone ticket sales over virus fears

Consadole Sapporo said Friday they will postpone the general sale of tickets for J. League home games because of concerns over the fast-spreading COVID-19.

The move comes after health minister Katsunobu Kato urged caution over holding large-scale events across the country in the wake of the epidemic.

“After seeing the announcement of the government agency dealing with the coronavirus and following consultation with the J. League and other relevant stakeholders we will examine the best way to stage home games in order to prevent the further spread of the virus,” the club said on its website.

Consadole, which plays its home matches at Sapporo Dome, increasing the risk of infection, has also suspended advanced ticket sales for fan club members until further notice.

Soccer officials will step up measures to avoid the spread of the disease at this weekend’s season-opening fixtures, according to J. League Chairman Mitsuru Murai, who told Japanese media that increased numbers of medics would be on hand.