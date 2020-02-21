Asics unveils Japan athletes' casual attire for Tokyo 2020

The official casual clothing Japan’s athletes will wear at medal ceremonies and around the athletes’ village this summer at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was unveiled Friday.

Sportswear maker Asics Corp., the same company that provided Japan’s clothing four years ago for Rio de Janeiro, showed off the bold 2020 designs featuring Japanese motifs using “sunrise red.”

The jackets are made of mesh and said to be five times as breathable as those produced four years ago. Material from recycled sportswear was used in the manufacturing process.

In the same way that official uniforms worn by the Olympic and Paralympic teams will be identical for the first time, both teams will receive identical casual attire.