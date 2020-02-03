Giannis Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks over Devin Booker-led Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost 28 games since the start of last season. Only once did they follow one defeat with another.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Bucks rebounded yet again by beating the Phoenix Suns 129-108 Sunday — two days after a loss to Denver.

“A good response,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Not our best, but a steady, good response.”

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time, and fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brook Lopez added 17 points, and the Bucks shot 49.5 percent and made 15 of 38 from 3-point range.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and spurred a third-quarter surge by Phoenix, and the deficit dropped to nine when DeAndre Ayton dropped a hook shot with 3:51 left in the quarter. Milwaukee responded with three straight 3-pointers — including back-to-back from Donte DiVincenzo — to snuff out the rally.

“It was a game until they hit those three 3s in a row,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed.”

Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Suns shot 39 percent and made just 6 of 23 from deep.

