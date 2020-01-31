Ex-Devils coach John Hynes leads Predators past his old team

New coach John Hynes got more than a measure of satisfaction against his former team Thursday when the Nashville Predators beat the New Jersey Devils in a wild game.

Hynes and the Predators earned their second consecutive gut-check victory in two nights and that was just as important as the 6-5 shootout result that allowed Nashville to edge a little closer to a playoff spot.

“It’s a big win,” said Hynes, who watched his Predators rally in the third period to beat Washington on Wednesday. “I think a couple of accomplishments: We wanted to win back-to-back games. That was a big effort, and to be able to find a way.”

Nashville rallied twice in the third period to force overtime, with Filip Forsberg tying the game at 5-5 with his second goal of the game. He also scored in the shootout along with Matt Duchene.y.

Forsberg has been impressed with Nashville’s desire the past two games.

“We know the situation we’re in and we need to string as many wins together as possible and obviously keep playing to the identity that we want and know that can be successful,” he said. “I think we’re doing that parts of games and could do it better.”

Pekka Rinne made 27 saves and had stops on Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri on the Devils’ final two shootout attempts to seal the win. Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bonino and Duchene also scored for Nashville, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against New Jersey.

Pavel Zacha scored twice and Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden had one apiece for the Devils.

Canadiens 3, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period as Montreal beat the Sabres.

Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts, a stretch in which he’s allowed just 10 goals.

Kings 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, completing a hat trick that lifted Los Angeles over the Coyotes and ended their five-game losing streak.