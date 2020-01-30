Damian Lillard notches first career triple-double in Blazers' triumph over Rockets

Damian Lillard laughed when asked about his first career triple-double.

“It’s about time,” he said.

Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden’s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112 on Wednesday night.

Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record.

“It took eight years,” he said about his triple-double. “I think there’s been plenty of times where I could have just hunted it — I’ve been two rebounds or one assist away — but it’s just something I never wanted to go out there and just chase.”

CJ McCollum had 22 points and Trevor Ariza, playing in just his third game as a Blazer after a trade with Sacramento, matched his season high with 21. Portland led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The crowd roared at the Moda Center and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound on an offensive tip with under a minute left.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21, and 10 rebounds. Harden, who was leading the league with 36.1 points a game this season, had 18.

“Because they’ve got one of the best offensive players, that just broke us down,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “You try to double, you try not to double, and he’s shooting from almost half court.”

Harden was questionable for the game but started after missing two games with a thigh contusion. Clint Capela missed Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz because of a right heel contusion, as did Westbrook, who was rested. With three starters missing, Eric Gordon took over and scored 50 points in the 126-117 win in Utah.

Earlier this month, the Rockets fell at home to the Blazers 117-107. Lillard had 25 points in the victory.

Perhaps no other player in the league has been as hot as Lillard recently. He was the reigning Western Conference Player of Week after averaging 52.7 points and 9.3 assists last week. He set a franchise record for points when he scored 61 against Golden State.

“I didn’t even know. I was wondering why he jumped that high for that rebound,” McCollum laughed. “He looked good. He’s been locked in. This is the best basketball he’s played in his career.”

Danuel House Jr., had a 3-pointer that gave Houston an early 16-8 lead, but Portland’s 8-0 run, capped by Lillard’s layup and free throw, closed the gap.

Already beset by injuries this season, the Trail Blazers got a scare in the opening quarter when center Hassan Whiteside was kneed and went to the locker room. He returned to the game.

Westbrook’s pull-up jumper and driving layup gave Houston a 46-38 lead. Portland used a 12-2 run, capped by a dunk by Ariza, to take a 61-50 lead.

The Blazers closed the half with dunks by Ariza and Whiteside to take a 71-60 lead into the break. Lillard led all scorers with 25 points, while Westbrook had 19.

McCollum’s wide open 3-pointer midway through the third quarter gave the hosts an 83-67 advantage. Lillard’s 3-pointer from just inside the pinwheel logo at midcourt made the lead 97-80.

“I’m happy for him. He’s been playing great, I’m glad they gave him that last tip as a rebound,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said about Lillard’s night.

“To be honest, I’m surprised he hasn’t had one before now. He plays an all-around game, but to get your first triple double, on national TV against a really good team, it’s pretty cool.”

Pacers 115, Bulls 106 (OT)

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, helping the Pacers rally past Chicago.

Oladipo had nine points in his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury last January. T.J. Warren had 25 points to lead Indiana, which has won eight of ist last 10. Brogdon also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

Chandler Hutchinson finished with a career-high 21 points, while Zach LaVine added 20 for Chicago, which lost its eighth straight in the series.

Nets 125, Pistons 115

In New York, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 and Brooklyn beat Detroit.

Irving didn’t play Sunday at New York after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death, and Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, was in tears after the game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him.

Dinwiddie changed his number from No. 8, one of the numbers Bryant wore, to No. 26.

Reggie Jackson scored 23 points during one the best games of his injury-plagued season and Derrick Rose had 22 for the Pistons, who have lost four straight.

The Nets left two seats open with flowers on them at Barclays Center in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. The pair sat in those seats near Brooklyn’s bench for a Dec. 21 game against Atlanta. Gianna was a fan of the Hawks’ Trae Young.

Grizzlies 127, Knicks 106

In New York, Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists as Memphis cruised to its fourth straight victory, beating the hosts.

Tempers flared with 48 seconds left in regulation when Knicks guard Elfrid Payton knocked Memphis’ Jae Crowder into the first row after Crowder attempted a 3-pointer following the steal of an errant inbound pass by Julius Randle.

Crowder and New York’s Marcus Morris Sr. were ejected for instigating the fight. Payton was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which carried an automatic ejection.

The victory put Memphis at .500 (24-24) for the first time in almost 13 months.

Jonas Valenciunas had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Crowder finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Payton finished with 15 points and 11 assists for New York, which has lost seven of 10.

Spurs 127, Jazz 120

In San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and the Spurs snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Utah.

DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season. He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory.

Patty Mills had 18 points and Dejounte Murray 16 points for San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 31 points in 33 minutes and San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.

Thunder 120, Kings 100

In Sacramento, Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench, and Oklahoma City beat the Kings

Schroder had 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder led the entire way and won for the sixth time in seven games. Chris Paul added nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.