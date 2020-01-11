Hurricanes shut down Coyotes behind Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek made this shutout look easy. He made it sound simple, too.

Mrazek stopped 32 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes scored twice in 63 seconds late in the second period to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday night.

The Carolina goalie credited his teammates with doing a good job limiting Arizona’s opportunities to shots from the perimeter.

“It was a really solid game for everyone,” Mrazek said after his third shutout of the season. “I could see every puck from everywhere, so everybody did a good job.”

Warren Foegele scored Carolina’s first goal, and Lucas Wallmark and Martin Necas scored just over a minute apart as the Hurricanes won their second game in a row to improve to 4-2 on their seven-game homestand.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Mrazek’s shutout was more difficult than it looked. Carolina played a strong first period as Foegele scored 14:20 into the game, but the Coyotes had some scoring chances in the second period.

But Mrazek always looked as if he was thinking one step ahead of Arizona’s shooters, and he seldom gave up a rebound after making the initial save.

In Other Games

Red Wings 3, Senators 2 (SO)

Penguins 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)