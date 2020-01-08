Maria Sharapova hits a return to Jennifer Brady during Day 2 of the Brisbane International on Tuesday in Brisbane, Australia. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Maria Sharapova slams 'second-hand' Brisbane event as men take over

AFP-JIJI

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova said the Brisbane International felt like “a second-hand event” with women relegated to outside courts to make way for men playing the inaugural ATP Cup.

The WTA tournament is being run alongside the Brisbane leg of the men’s new team tournament, which has taken over the Queensland Tennis Centre’s main court.

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens blasted organizers on Tuesday, accusing them of favoring the male players and not respecting women, with Sharapova also weighing in.

“You definitely recognize it and notice it,” she said, with even Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who is hugely popular in Brisbane, relegated to an outside court.

“It feels like a little bit of a second-hand event.”

The ATP Cup’s last round-robin matches in Brisbane are on Wednesday, meaning the women can only play on the center court from Thursday.

Under the ATP Cup’s innovative tournament rules, on-court coaching is allowed and team zones are in the corners of the court, rather than on the sidelines by the umpire.

Sharapova, who crashed in the first round to American Jennifer Brady on Tuesday evening, suggested this could be a reason why women were not allowed to share center court.

“It’s definitely a bit of a strange strategic move,” she said of favouring the men.

“I’m not sure (but) I heard that because the way that the court is constructed, that it’s not regulation for us to be playing on center court with the benches on the side.

“I don’t know what else it might be that’s preventing (us playing there), because I think there’s a lot of girls that are deserving of that center court spot in this draw.

“Everyone should have a conversation about it, that’s just my outside view,” she added.

Barty heads a high-quality field in Brisbane, which includes four of the women’s top five.

Stephens, who is on the WTA players’ council, said it was clear women had been sidelined.

“We just weren’t in the conversation to even be considered,” she said.

“It was what the ATP wanted — they got what they wanted, girls to the side, that’s kind of how it always is.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot from France's Gael Monfils in their ATP Cup match in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday night. REUTERS
Novak Djokovic does double duty against France as Serbia makes ATP Cup quarters
Novak Djokovic patted the left side of his chest above his heart with his right hand, wished his Serbian supporters a Merry Christmas, and told everyone else listening: "See you in Sydney." ...
Caroline Wozniacki (left) and Serena Williams talk during their first round doubles match against Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki win first doubles match
They’re friends, they’re former World No. 1s in singles and on Monday they became doubles partners for the first time as Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed to win a first round match at ...
Naomi Osaka poses for photos after a sightseeing ride in a helicopter at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday.
Naomi Osaka recalls 'eye-opening' post-U.S. Open pep talk from Beyonce
Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka has revealed her excitement at meeting her idol Beyonce, saying the U.S. singer "smelled expensive" and gave her a morale-boosting pep talk at a low point last yea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Maria Sharapova hits a return to Jennifer Brady during Day 2 of the Brisbane International on Tuesday in Brisbane, Australia. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,