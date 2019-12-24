Stars, reserve Furkan Korkmaz step up for 76ers in triumph over Pistons

Two years ago, the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers made a blockbuster trade, with Blake Griffin coming to the Motor City in exchange for Tobias Harris.

Monday, it appeared the long-term winner of the trade has been the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harris outscored Griffin 35-8 and Ben Simmons added a triple-double as the 76ers beat the Pistons 125-109.

“We were able to get our offense rolling, score, get stops and get out in transition”, said Harris, who was traded to Philadelphia in February. “We did a good job of just attacking.”

Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games. Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds.

“I was just sharing the ball, moving with pace and trying to tighten any gaps,” said Simmons, who became the first 76er to have at least 16 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds since Wilt Chamberlain did it twice in 1968.

Reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21.

“Furkan gave us some good contributions,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We had 33 assists and 12 turnovers, which is an incredible ratio — Ben had 17 of those assists — and I especially liked our offensive rebounding.”

Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

“I’ve got no excuse,” said Griffin, who has also been dealing with flu-like symptoms. “I’ve just got to be better. I’m used to contributing more and I just haven’t been able to do that.”

The Pistons rebounded a season-low 59 percent of Philadelphia’s missed shots. Detroit’s three lowest defensive-rebound percentages of the season, all under 70 percent, have come in the last three games.

“We’ve been looking at it, believe me,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Some of it is just boxing out, but a lot of it is guys coming in from the corners. It’s a little bit of everything. Guys are shooting in and we don’t have vision of them, and when Andre helps on someone, we have to crack down on his man.”

Korkmaz had 10 points in the third period to help the Sixers build a 10-point lead, but Derrick Rose’s layup made it 94-86 going into the fourth.

Philadelphia forced three turnovers in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and expanded their lead to 103-92. After that, its dominant rebounding kept the Pistons from getting back into the game.

Drummond sat out the first 8:42 of the game after missing shootaround Monday morning. He had made 520 consecutive starts, and it was the first time he had come off the bench since his rookie season.

“That’s a team rule,” Casey said. “We might be getting our butts kicked on the floor, but we’re going to have discipline.”

Pacers 120, Raptors 115 (OT)

In Indianapolis, T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the Pacers outlasted Toronto in overtime.

Holiday, who started at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon, hit a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. Then he drained another for a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining.

Holiday finished with 19 points, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Pacers (21-10) hit 18 of 42 from beyond the arc. The Raptors (21-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped, were just 11 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry led all scorers with 30 points. Serge Ibaka added 23 and Fred VanVleet 21 for the defending NBA champions.

Heat 107, Jazz 104

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Heat edged Utah to improve the NBA’s best home record to 13-1.

Tyler Herro scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth for Miami. Goran Dragic finished with 15 for the Heat, who got 11 from Meyers Leonard and 10 from Kendrick Nunn.

Miami outrebounded the Jazz 55-46 and ended Utah’s season-best five-game winning streak.

Joe Ingles scored a season-high 27 for the Jazz, who got within three points with about six seconds left on a putback slam by Rudy Gobert. But Butler hit a pair of free throws for Miami moments later, sealing the outcome.

Rockets 113, Kings 104

In Sacramento, James Harden had 34 points, Russell Westbrook poured in 28 and Houston overcame one of its worst fourth quarters of the season to beat the hosts.

Clint Capela added 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Rockets won their seventh straight on the road.

Two weeks after losing to the Kings, Houston squandered most of a 25-point lead before holding on at the end.

De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes added 12 points and 14 rebounds. The Kings have lost four straight.

Pelicans 102, Trail Blazers 94

In Portland, Jrue Holiday scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 11 rebounds as New Orleans capitalized on Damian Lillard’s shooting struggles to prevail against the hosts.

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and nine rebounds but the Blazers had their four-game winning streak snapped. Hassan Whiteside added 16 rebounds and 11 points.

Portland’s backcourt duo of Lillard and CJ McCollum was a combined 2-for-20 from the 3-point line. Lillard had an especially tough night, going 0-for-10 beyond the arc, the first time in his career that he’s failed to make a 3-pointer while attempting at least nine.

Spurs 145, Grizzlies 115

In Memphis, LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 40 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists and San Antonio shot 67 percent from the field to rout the Grizzlies

Nuggets 113, Suns 111

In Phoenix, Jamal Murray had 28 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with 3.2 seconds left and Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double as Denver rallied past the hosts.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to seven games.

Phoenix has lost lost seven in row.

Magic 103, Bulls 95

In Orlando, Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points to help the Magic beat Chicago and break a three-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Cavaliers 121, Hawks 118

In Cleveland, Collin Sexton finished with 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and the hosts held off a late Atlanta comeback.

Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat.

Wizards 121, Knicks 115

In New York, Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench and short-handed Washington outlasted the Knicks.

Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which dropped its third straight game.

Warriors 113, Timberwolves 104

In San Francisco, D’Angelo Russell poured in 30 points and Alec Burks had 25 points and eight assists as Golden State beat Minnesota.

Draymond Green added 14 rebounds and nine points and Damion Lee had 14 points for the Warriors, who won consecutive games for the first time since last season’s Western Conference finals.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and Jordan McLaughlin had 19 for the Timberwolves, who lost their 11th straight.