Ryoyu Kobayashi holds his trophy after winning a World Cup event on Sunday in Engelberg, Switzerland. Kobayashi is the overall World Cup leader. | REUTERS

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ryoyu Kobayashi gets second straight win on World Cup circuit

Kyodo

ENGELBERG, SWITZERLAND – Ryoyu Kobayashi claimed his second victory of the season on Sunday to boost his prospects of retaining the overall World Cup title.

The 23-year-old reigning overall World Cup champion, who won last weekend at Klingenthal in Germany, overcame difficult conditions to record jumps of 132.5 and 134 meters at Gross-Titlis-Schanze in the Swiss resort town of Engelberg for his 15th career World Cup win.

Kobayashi moved into a tie for second on the all-time list for Japanese men, equaling Kazuyoshi Funaki’s record for individual World Cup victories. Noriaki Kasai tops the list with 17.

“I was focused on making good jumps more than winning. I wasn’t worried about the wind. I got lucky because the top contenders struggled,” Kobayashi said on a day strong winds forced organizers to cancel training.

“I know what I have to work on and I’ve been able to make the necessary adjustments. It’s looking good,” he said.

While Kobayashi moved up from seventh place after the first round to score a total of 272 points, Peter Prevc of Slovenia finished second with 263.1 points, and Austria’s Jan Hoerl was third with 262.

Kobayashi leads the overall ranking with 440 points, ahead of Austria’s Stefan Kraft, who has 369 and Germany’s Karl Geiger, who is third with 347.

The Dec. 21-22 event is the final test before the world-famous Four Hills Tournament, which takes place between Dec. 28, 2019, and Jan. 6, 2020. Four Hills starts with qualification in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Last season, Kobayashi became the third man to complete a Four Hills clean sweep.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Eagles running back Miles Sanders (front) poses with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Eagles won to take the lead in the NFC East.
Eagles fly to top of NFC East with win over Cowboys
Carson Wentz ran off the field with his arms raised in triumph, a defining victory for a criticized QB who led an Eagles team limping toward the finish to first place in the NFC East. Hi...
Fallon Sherrock celebrates after beating Mensur Suljovic during their match on Day 9 of the PDC World Championship in London.
Fallon Sherrock beats second male opponent at PDC World Championship
Fallon Sherrock put her right hand over her mouth in sheer astonishment as a raucous darts crowd celebrated behind her. Another wild night, another stunning win for the Queen of Alexandr...
Australian jockey Damian Lane celebrates atop Lys Gracieux after winning the Arima Kinen on Sunday at Nakayama Racecourse.
Lys Gracieux ends career on stellar note at Arima Kinen
Lys Gracieux stole the show from fan-favorite Almond Eye on Sunday by winning the 64th running of the Arima Kinen in a stellar finish to her successful career. The retiring 5-year-old ma...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi holds his trophy after winning a World Cup event on Sunday in Engelberg, Switzerland. Kobayashi is the overall World Cup leader. | REUTERS

,