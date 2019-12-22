Patriots rally past Bills to wrap up AFC East

Tom Brady appeared for his postgame media session with an ice pack on his right elbow. Bill Belichick was sporting a brand new AFC East championship hat.

The New England Patriots had things a little tougher this year, but they came out on top yet again.

Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown, sneaked for a third-down conversion to set up another score and threw a downfield block on another scoring drive to help the defending Super Bowl champions beat Buffalo 24-17 on Saturday and clinch their 11th straight AFC East title.

“I’m pretty poor at just about everything other than throwing the ball,” said Brady, who is 42 and nursing a right elbow injury but still absorbed a crunching tackle after a 3-yard scramble that was followed one play later by Rex Burkhead’s go-ahead touchdown.

“He’s the heartbeat of this football team,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “We’ve been one of the most fortunate organizations the last 20 years to have that guy at the helm. He proved it again tonight.”

With the Bills visiting for a rare late-season matchup while the division was still at stake, Burkhead rebounded from an opening-drive fumble to catch four passes for 77 yards and run for 20 more, including a 1-yard touchdown with 5:11 left to give New England the lead. Brady found Julian Edelman, who was in the concussion protocol earlier in the second half, on the 2-point conversion to make it 24-17.

Both teams had already clinched playoff berths; the Patriots (12-3) remain in contention for a first-round bye or even the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

“You couldn’t ask for a better situation, playing for an AFC division title in December with two games left to give yourself a chance,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who drove Buffalo to the New England 8 in the final minutes but couldn’t deliver a touchdown. “I’m super thankful for this experience and what we were able to do here. At the same time, we came here to win a football game, and we didn’t get that done.”

Allen completed 13 of 26 passes for 208 yards and ran for 43, including a first down on fourth-and-1 from the Patriots 30 with about three minutes left. With a first-and-goal from the 8, he was stopped on a run, overthrew Dawson Knox in the end zone and then was sacked by Adam Butler.

49ers 34, Rams 31

In Santa Clara, California, Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of conversions on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left and San Francisco eliminated defending NFC champion Los Angeles from playoff contention with a victory.

Garoppolo made up for a mostly pedestrian game for the 49ers (12-3) by delivering two big throws on the final drive after taking his fifth and sixth sacks.

He found Kendrick Bourne on an 18-yard pass over the middle to convert the first long third down and then hit Emmanuel Sanders behind a blown coverage for 46 yards to set up the winning kick.

The Niners then ran out on the field to celebrate while the Rams (8-7) were eliminated with the loss. Minnesota became the fifth team to clinch a berth in the NFC with Dallas and Philadelphia battling for the final spot.

Texans 23, Buccaneers 20

In Tampa, Bradley Roby returned one of Jameis Winston’s four interceptions for a score and Ka’imi Fairburn broke a fourth-quarter tie with a field goal that lifted Houston to a fourth AFC South title in five years.

Roby raced 27 yards up the right sideline after picking off Winston’s first pass of the game, the sixth time the Bucs quarterback has had an interception returned for a touchdown this season. Jahleel Addae’s interception with 1:27 remaining ended any realistic chance the Bucs had of fully overcoming Winston’s mistakes.

The Texans (10-5) won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception. Tampa (7-8) sacked him five times and held Houston to one offensive TD on Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard run in the second quarter.