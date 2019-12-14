Ikuma Horishima triumphs in men's moguls at World Cup meet in China

Ikuma Horishima won the men’s moguls Saturday at the freestyle skiing World Cup in China for his first victory of the season.

Horishima earned 86.89 points in Thaiwoo, China, for the fifth World Cup gold of his career. Reigning Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada earned silver with 86.29, while Benjamin Cavet of France took bronze.

Horishima was second in the World Cup season-opening event in Ruka, Finland, earlier this month.

In the women’s competition, Anri Kawamura and Haruka Ihara finished fifth and sixth, respectively.