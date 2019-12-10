Soccer

France extends Deschamps to 2022 World Cup

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Didier Deschamps’ contract as coach of world champion France has been extended through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a source said Tuesday.

Deschamps, a former France skipper who led the team to 1998 World Cup glory, has been at the coaching helm of Les Bleus since summer 2012.

The decision to extend his contract will be made official by the French football federation at a press conference later Tuesday, the source told AFP.

Federation president Noel Le Graet had previously said that a contract extension for the 51-year-old Deschamps was dependent on France qualifying for the 2020 European Championships.

Deschamps duly guided France into the competition, where it has been drawn alongside 2014 world champion Germany, reigning European champion Portugal and one more team still to qualify through the playoffs.

Deschamps will shortly become the longest-serving France coach, overtaking the eight years and six months of service by Michel Hidalgo between January 1976-June 1984.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Japan's Musashi Suzuki scores against China in the first half of their EAFF E-1 Football Championship match in Busan, South Korea on Tuesday night.
Musashi Suzuki scores as Japan beats China
Musashi Suzuki bagged his first international goal to help lead Japan to a 2-1 win over China in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship on Tuesday. The Consadole Sapporo forward opened the s...
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against West Ham on Monday in London.
Arsenal ends worst winless run since 1977
Arsenal ended its worst winless run in 42 years by coming from behind at halftime to beat West Ham 3-1 in the English Premier League on Monday. Arsenal's nine-match winless streak looked ...
Teruhito Nakagawa (right) was named J. League MVP on Sunday after scoring 15 goals and recording nine assists for Yokohama F. Marinos this season.
Marinos' faith in Teruhito Nakagawa pays off
Just over five years ago, Yokohama F. Marinos showed their faith in then-22-year-old Teruhito Nakagawa when they announced they would sign the Senshu University attacker to a pro contract, less ...

,