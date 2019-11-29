More Sports / Cricket

New Zealand takes charge in second test with England

AP

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – An unbeaten century by Tom Latham in a 116-run partnership with Ross Taylor and an injury to allrounder Ben Stokes put England on the back foot Friday on the rain-shortened first day of the second test against New Zealand.

Heavy rain began to fall during the tea break, washing out the final session and leaving New Zealand 173-3 at stumps with Latham (101) not out. Taylor was out 20 minutes before the end for 53 and Latham had been joined by Henry Nicholls (5).

New Zealand had been 37-2 after the dismissal of captain Kane Williamson (4) just before the first drinks break. Latham and Taylor repaired the innings with a century partnership from 184 balls, adding 87 runs for the loss of only Taylor’s wicket during the second session.

The pitch at Seddon Park became increasingly docile as the ball became older and the sun baked out the faint smattering of new grass which may have caused England captain Joe Root, mistakenly, to bowl on winning the toss.

England took five seamers and no specialist spinner into the match and those bowlers were made to work hard Friday as the pitch settled into a good batting deck, likely to remain so for the rest of the match.

Stokes came into the match with a knee injury and was clearly in pain as he bowled only two overs in the first two sessions. He grimaced as he put weight on his left knee in his landing stride and seems unlikely to bowl again, at least in the first innings, depleting the England attack.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Stokes has pain in (his) left knee and will be assessed as to whether he can bowl again in the innings. He felt some discomfort at the end of his second over.”

Latham looked comfortable from the start of play Friday and reached his 11th test century from 159 balls with 15 fours to rise to 10th on New Zealand’s all-time run-scoring list.

He was particularly strong off his pads and England fueled his run-scoring when they strayed too often onto his leg stump. The tactic of right armers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer bowling around the wicket to the left-hander was unsuccessful.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

American Mikaela Shiffrin has won 61 World Cup races and two Olympic gold medals during her illustrious career.
Mikaela Shiffrin skis with fond memories of grandmother
Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't lose often. Rarer still, she doesn't lose to the same person over and over. Growing up, the two-time Olympic gold medalist just couldn't beat a certain someone i...
New Orleans QB Drew Brees drops back to pass against Atlanta in the first half on Thursday night at the Superdome.
Saints clinch third straight NFC South title
Taysom Hill's rare moment in the spotlight came in an important game for the New Orleans Saints. Hill blocked a punt to set up his 3-yard touchdown catch before scoring again on a 30-yar...
Montreal's Nick Cousins moves in against New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in the second period on Thursday night.
Devils send Habs to another loss
Carey Price repeatedly smashing his stick on the crossbar in frustration perfectly summed up the Montreal Canadiens' struggles. The Canadiens lost their sixth straight game in a mistake-...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

England paceman Sam Curran bowls on the first day of the second test against New Zealand at Seddon Park. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,