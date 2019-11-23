Takanori Nagase claims fourth Osaka Grand Slam title

Takanori Nagase captured his fourth championship at the Osaka Grand Slam on Saturday, winning the men’s 81-kg division.

Nagase, who was the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, defeated countryman and 2018 world silver medalist Sotaro Fujiwara in the final to win his first domestic Grand Slam title in three years.

Masashi Ebinuma, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist at 66 kg, won his first 73-kg championship, defeating former world champion Soichi Hashimoto in the final by ippon. Ebinuma’s last Japan Grand Slam title came in 2009.

In the women’s competition, Yoko Ono defeated the Netherlands’ Kim Polling to win the 70-kg championship. It was Ono’s second title following her 2017 triumph.

The 63 kg competition was a podium sweep for Japan with Masako Doi beating Nana Kota for the gold, and Nami Nabekura and two-time world silver medalist Miku Tashiro taking the two bronze medals.