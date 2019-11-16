Satoko Miyahara performs her short program on Friday during the Cup of Russia in Moscow. | REUTERS

Figure Skating

Evgenia Medvedeva leads, Satoko Miyahara sixth after Cup of Russia women's short program

Kyodo

MOSCOW – Pyeongchang Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva claimed the lead after the women’s short program at the Cup of Russia on Friday, while Satoko Miyahara placed sixth for the best showing by a Japanese skater.

Medvedeva, the Russian two-time world champion, nailed a triple flip-triple toe loop combination to score 76.93 points at the fifth ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Fifteen-year-old Russian Alexandra Trusova, who won last month’s Skate Canada in her Grand Prix debut, was second with 74.21, while Mariah Bell of the United States was third.

Miyahara, who finished runner-up at the Cup of China last week, scored 63.09 after failing to open her routine with a triple lutz-triple toe loop combination.

“There was something wrong with my triple lutz during the six-minute practice session (before my program), so I was nervous and my body was stiff,” she said. “I need to do whatever I can (in Saturday’s free program).”

Japan’s Yuna Shiraiwa placed seventh with 60.57, while 19-year-old Yuhana Yokoi came 10th in her Grand Prix debut.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Shoma Uno competes in the men's short program at the Cup of Russia on Friday in Moscow.
Shoma Uno sits in fourth place after Cup of Russia short program
Shoma Uno was fourth at the Cup of Russia after the men's short program on Friday. Uno, looking for his third victory in a Grand Prix series event after winning both Skate Canada and the...
Yuma Kagiyama, son of two-time Olympian Masakazu Kagiyama, is the men's favorite at the Japan Junior Championships this weekend in Yokohama.
Top young skaters back in the spotlight at Japan Junior Championships
Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato will be in the spotlight this weekend at the Japan Junior Championships at Shin-Yokohama Skate Center. Both skaters have qualified for next month's prestigious Junior Gr...
Satoko Miyahara, a two-time world medalist and four-time national champion, is facing challenging times trying to compete without the arsenal of quadruple jumps that the current crop of Russian teens possess.
Satoko Miyahara still formidable, but can she win in future?
Satoko Miyahara earned the silver medal in her Grand Prix season debut at the Cup of China on Saturday, finishing behind Russian teen Anna Shcherbakova. The 21-year-old Miyahara put on a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Satoko Miyahara performs her short program on Friday during the Cup of Russia in Moscow. | REUTERS

, , , ,