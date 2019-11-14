Retired Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, seen in a February file photo, has agreed to become a special adviser to Panthers general manager Dale Tallon. | AP

Roberto Luongo returns to Panthers as a special adviser

AP

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – Roberto Luongo is back with the Florida Panthers, this time in a front-office role.

The newly retired goaltender has agreed to become a special adviser to general manager Dale Tallon, a move that has been in the works for some time. Luongo retired this past summer after 19 seasons in the NHL, 11 of them with Florida and indicated then that he would be interested in staying with the Panthers in some capacity.

The move was formally announced on Wednesday.

He has been around Tallon and his staff for much of this season already.

Luongo joins Panthers senior vice president Shawn Thornton, director of player personnel Bryan McCabe and assistant coach Derek MacKenzie as former Florida players who have remained with the team after retirement in various key roles.

