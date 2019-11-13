The final designs for bouquets to be presented to medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are displayed at a Tokyo news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO

Olympics

Tokyo Games organizers unveil designs of medalist bouquets

Kyodo

The organizing committee for the Tokyo Games on Tuesday unveiled the designs of the bouquets that will be presented to medalists and revealed they will be created with flowers grown in the areas of northeastern Japan heavily hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The bouquets will feature flowers such as eustoma grown in Fukushima Prefecture and gentian from Iwate Prefecture in a bid to showcase the region’s recovery from the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster, according to the organizers.

About 5,000 bouquets will be prepared to give to athletes at the medal ceremonies of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. A stuffed doll of the games’ mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, will also be attached to the bouquet.

The designs were proposed by the Nippon Flower Council, which includes Japanese flower producers, distributors, retailers and flower arrangement designers.

“The design of the bouquets incorporates bright and cheerful colors,” Yukihiko Nunomura, the chief operating officer of the organizing committee, said in a statement.

“I think they are gorgeous bouquets that will help share the athletes’ moments of triumph with people around the world.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Hockey players Maho Segawa (center) and Maki Naito (right), joined by beach volleyball player Takumi Takahashi, pose at a news conference promoting the second Olympic ticket lottery for residents of Japan on Wednesday in Tokyo.
Organizers launch second Olympic ticket lottery in Japan
The second phase of next summer's Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery began for residents of Japan on Wednesday, with over one million tickets available for nearly all the Olympic events including the op...
Athens Olympic marathon winner Mizuki Noguchi (second from right), seen at a Monday news conference announcing details regarding the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, will be the first Japanese runner to carry the flame during the Greek leg of the relay.
Olympic champion Mizuki Noguchi named first Japanese runner in Tokyo 2020 torch relay
Athens Olympic women's marathon gold medalist Mizuki Noguchi will be the first runner from Japan to carry the flame on its journey to next year's Summer Games, the Tokyo organizing committee sai...
Image Not Available
Australia's ABC to cut radio coverage of Tokyo Olympics
Australia's public broadcaster has decided for the first time in almost 70 years not to buy radio rights to an Olympic Games. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. cited budgetary constraint...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The final designs for bouquets to be presented to medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are displayed at a Tokyo news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO

, ,