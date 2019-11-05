Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (left) and goalie Tristan Jarry can't stop a puck that bounced off the back of Jarry and into the net for a goal by Boston's Brad Marchand in the third period on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Brad Marchand leads Bruins past Penguins

AP

BOSTON – Brad Marchand batted one out of the air and into the net, and his game-winner deflected off the goaltender’s back.

Certainly not your average two goals, but things are far from normal about the Boston Bruins’ start this season.

Marchand scored his second of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Monday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

“They’re fun to be part of. You don’t expect them to come often, but they’re nice when they happen,” Marchand said of his big night, which included three assists and extended his point streak to 13 games.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston (11-1-2), which has won six straight. The Bruins are 7-0-1 at home this season.

Marchand skated in on the left wing and fired a wrister that hit the far post and went into the net off Tristan Jarry’s back. Krug’s one-timer from the right circle had tied it 4-4 midway into the third.

In the first, Marchand used a baseball-style swing to bat a loose puck out of the air and into the net, making it 2-0.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh.

Senators 6, Rangers 2

In New York, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as Ottawa routed the Rangers for its first road win of the season.

Predators 6, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville’s five second-period goals, and the Predators easily dispatched the Red Wings.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

In Edmonton, Derek Stepan scored at 2:01 of overtime and Arizona beat the Oilers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf skates during the 1,000th game of his career on Sunday against the Blackhawks in Anaheim. Getzlaf has spent his entire career with the Ducks.
Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf reaches 1,000-game milestone
If Ryan Getzlaf had spent his career in a cold-weather hockey hotbed instead of sunny Southern California, the profile of the Anaheim Ducks' longtime captain might loom much larger over his era ...
The Chargers have struggled to build a local fan base since relocating to Los Angeles, leading to rumors of a possible move to London for the franchise.
Chargers, NFL deny reports about possible move to London
Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is emphatically denying reports that his franchise and the NFL are looking into relocating the team to London. "We're not going to London. We're not...
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball against New York in the first quarter on Monday night.
Dak Prescott tosses three TDs as Cowboys rout Giants
First, the black cat ran on the field. Then the Dallas Cowboys scampered past the New York Giants. Dak Prescott shook off an interception on his first pass and threw for three to...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (left) and goalie Tristan Jarry can't stop a puck that bounced off the back of Jarry and into the net for a goal by Boston's Brad Marchand in the third period on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,