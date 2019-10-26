Wales' James Davies takes part in a training session at International Stadium Yokohama on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Wales center Jonathan Davies confident of playing against South Africa despite knee concerns

Reuters

Wales center Jonathan Davies may not be at his fittest because of a knee injury but the 31-year-old is confident he would be able to play Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against South Africa.

Davies said there were initial fears he would be ruled out of the tournament after some confusion over the scans on his left knee, before he was given the all clear by radiographers back in Britain.

“I am probably not where I want to be, which is quite frustrating, but I know I can go out there and do a job and that’s all my goal is this week,” Davies told the news website walesonline.co.uk.

“Everyone is banged up and you have to do everything you possibly can and leaving no stone unturned in your preparation to get yourself right for some of the biggest games in your career.

“How I’ve prepared I’ve made sure I have every confidence in myself, everyone else has confidence in how I’m performing on the training field.”

Davies suffered in the injury against Fiji in the pool phase and having had two serious knee injuries in the past he feared for the worst.

He feared missing the tournament after initial interpretation of the scan before radiographers in Britain told him there appeared to be no structural damage.

“Once he said it doesn’t look like there is too much damage the outlook was far better, so we could be a bit more aggressive with the treatment and the rehab,” Davies added.

“It reacted quite well.”

While he was named to face France in the quarterfinal last week, he was a late withdrawal after his knee swelled in training and then again on the morning of the game when he did some testing.

“Everyone had worked too hard for me to go into the game selfishly just to play in a quarterfinal,” he said.

“We made a decision that it was probably best for the team if I didn’t play.”

While several of the team’s coaches were moving on after the tournament, Davies recognized that it could be the last chance for several on the Wales side to win a World Cup, with the center among four who lost the 2011 semifinal to France.

“I don’t know if we’re going to have another shot at a World Cup,” he said. “Everything has been put into this.

“We’re excited about what we can do and hopefully we get the job done.”

