Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, seen defending the Raiders' Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Sunday, was traded to the Texans on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTRES

More Sports / Football

Raiders trade cornerback Gareon Conley to Texans

AP

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA – The Oakland Raiders have traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick.

Coach Jon Gruden announced the deal Monday, calling it a difficult decision. The Athletic first reported the trade.

Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season.

Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland and was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers to throw five TD passes in a 42-24 loss on Sunday.

The Raiders will visit the Texans next Sunday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

New England's Terrence Brooks intercepts a pass intended for New York's Demaryius Thomas in the end zone in the third quarter on Monday night.
Patriots rip Jets, move to 7-0
Tom Brady set the tone and the New England Patriots' blitz-happy defense took over from there. Bill Belichick's bunch is still undefeated after another absolutely dominant performance.
Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan (center) speaks at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday. Cricketers in the country have called a strike, demanding pay rises for players as well as coaches and groundsmen.
Bangladesh's cricket players to strike over wages, increased representation
Bangladesh's cricket players have decided to go on strike, stating that they won't take part in the sport until their 11 demands are met. The players want an increased say in cricket mat...
Australia's Jason Day of Australia (right) talks with Tiger Woods on the first hole during the Challenge: Japan Skins event ahead of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at Accordia Golf Narashino C.C. in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday.
Jason Day wins banter game after beating Tiger Woods in Japan Skins
Not only did Jason Day win the inaugural The Challenge: Japan Skins game on Monday, beating Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, he also won the needling contest. Turning to W...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, seen defending the Raiders' Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Sunday, was traded to the Texans on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTRES

, ,