Devon Toews' OT goal carries Islanders past Blues

Devon Toews scored at 1:13 of overtime to complete a stunning late-game comeback by the New York Islanders as they downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday.

The Blues seemed to have the game well in hand in the closing minutes before Brock Nelson put the home team on the board with his third goal of the season at 14:29 of the third. Mathew Barzal then tied the game at 19:33 off a scramble in front with Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss pulled for an extra attacker.

That set the stage for Toews’ goal. Barzel and Nelson had the assists. That sent what had been a mostly silent crowd at Nassau Coliseum into a frenzy as defending champion Blues skated off toward its locker room. Griess made 21 saves for the win.

Goals from Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko had given the Blues at 2-0 lead.

Bruins 4, Ducks 2

In Boston, David Pastrnak scored a career-high four goals for his fifth career hat trick, leading the hosts over Anaheim.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 30 shots and Brad Marchand added two assists for the Bruins, the Stanley Cup runner-up off to a 5-1 start.

Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, and John Gibson made 19 saves. Anaheim has lost two of three after winning its first three games this season.

Panthers 6, Devils 4

In Newark, New Jersey, Mackenzie Weegar scored the tying goal and set up Noel Acciari for the go-ahead tally and Florida rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the winless hosts.

Brett Connolly scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dandonov also had goals as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots as he improved his career mark against the Devils to 17-5-1.

Pavel Zacha, Taylor Hall, Jesper Bratt and Will Butcher scored for New Jersey, which fell to 0-4-2. Cory Schneider made 28 saves.

Wild 2, Senators 0

In Ottawa, Alex Stalock stopped all 26 shots he faced and Minnesota picked up its first win of the season.

Victor Rask and Zach Parise scored third-period goals for the Wild (1-4-0).

Stalock, in his first start of the season, earned his sixth career shutout.

In Other Games

Sabres 4, Stars 0

Avalanche 6, Capitals 3

Blackhawks 3, Oilers 1