Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka talks to the media on Friday in Houston.

Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka to start ALCS opener

HOUSTON – Zack Greinke will start the AL Championship Series opener for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees and Masahiro Tanaka on Saturday night.

After the 2009 AL Cy Young winner and midseason acquisition starts Game 1 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, the Astros will follow with Justin Verlander, the 2011 AL Cy Young winner, and then Gerrit Cole.

Manager AJ Hinch on Friday called it a “pretty easy layout,” with all three aces pitching on regular rest. The Yankees, have been off since Monday.

