Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Hawks close in on Japan Series berth with victory over Lions

Kodai Senga threw eight innings and Taisei Makihara had a hand in five runs as the SoftBank Hawks beat the Seibu Lions 7-0 in Game 3 of the Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage on Friday.

The win in the six-game stage leaves the Hawks one win shy of reaching the Japan Series for the third straight year. They lead the stage 3-1 because the Lions started the series with a one-win advantage that goes to the league champions.

Senga allowed two singles and issued three walks while striking out 10, while Makihara helped give him an early lead against Lions starting pitcher Ken Togame.

Makihara scored a first-inning run for the second-straight night at the Lions’ MetLife Dome. He doubled in two runs in the second and crushed a two-run home run in the fourth. Reserve outfielder Shuhei Fukuda doubled in two runs in the ninth inning to complete the scoring.

The Lions won their second straight Pacific League pennant but are now in danger of being knocked out of the playoffs for the second straight season. Game 4 was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been postponed until Sunday, due to the threat of Typhoon Hagibis. The massive typhoon is expected to pass through the Tokyo area on Saturday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hajime Miki
Eagles promote farm team skipper Hajime Miki to manager
The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles said Friday that Hajime Miki, who managed their farm team last season, will replace Yosuke Hiraishi at the helm of the Pacific League club. This past sea...
Astros hurler Gerrit Cole fires a pitch in the first inning against the Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS on Thursday in Houston.
Gerrit Cole leads Astros past Rays in deciding Game 5 of ALDS
All season long, it seemed inevitable. Yankees-Astros for the American League pennant. "It's the matchup that we wanted," Houston shortstop Carlos Correa said. "It's the matchup ...
Yomiuri Giants starter C.C. Mercedes fires a pitch against the Hanshin Tigers on Thursday night at Tokyo Dome.
Mercedes drives Giants past Tigers, to 3-0 lead
C.C. Mercedes, on more than one occasion, skipped off the mound at the end of a scoreless inning and pointed upward with his index finger. It wasn't meant to be a "No. 1" gesture, but tha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Softbank starter Kodai Senga fires a pitch against the Seibu Lions on Friday night. KYODO

, , ,