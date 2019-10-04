Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Thursday.

More Sports / Track & Field

Salwa Eid Naser sets fastest mark since '85 in women's 400

AP

DOHA – Faster than anyone else since 1985, Salwa Eid Naser stormed past Shaunae Miller-Uibo to win the women’s 400 meters at the IAAF World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

Competing for Bahrain, Naser took the lead on the second turn and held off Olympic champion Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas to win in 48.14 seconds.

“I still can’t believe the time,” Naser said. “When I saw the time, I went completely crazy. I was training so hard but I never expected to run this fast.”

That time was faster than anyone had run since Marita Koch of East Germany set the world record at 47.60.

Koch’s world record was set in an era when her government routinely doped its top athletes with vast quantities of steroids. Koch never failed a drug test during her career and has said she has a clean conscience.

“Being world champion has settled down, but the time is still mind-blowing,” Naser said. “Hopefully, I sleep well tonight because it’s stuck here. I can’t stop thinking about it.”

Naser was born in Nigeria as Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu to a Nigerian mother and Bahrain father, but changed her name after moving to Bahrain.

Naser is competing in Doha while Bahrain is part of a regional diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar that has been in place since 2017. Her success was down to “hard work, hard work, hard work,” she said.

Shericka Jackson won bronze for Jamaica in 49.47 as the top five runners all beat their personal-best times.

Miller-Uibo had wanted to win a 400 and 200 double in Doha but leaves with a single silver after being unable to run the 200 due to scheduling difficulties. Her wait for world gold continues after winning 400 silver in 2015 and 200 bronze in 2017.

“When I saw the distance between us, I said, in my head, ‘I let her get too far away,’ ” Miller-Uibo said. “I knew I had a lot of strength coming home, but I just couldn’t get her.”

All that was left was to hang out and see how her husband, decathlete Maicel Uibo of Estonia, would do about a half-hour later as he dragged his exhausted legs to the start of the 1,500.

Uibo settled for another family silver after Germany’s Niklas Kaul dominated the final two events to pass him for gold. Kaul, the youngest decathlon world champion ever at 21, threw the javelin nearly seven meters better than anyone else.

Kaul was third before the final event, the 1,500 meters. He beat Uibo by 15 seconds, to win gold with a points total of 8,691, 87 more than Uibo. Canada’s Damian Warner won bronze with 8,529.

Shortly after her husband crossed the finish line, Miller-Uibo walked out and doused him with a bottle of water, then gave him a kiss.

“It’s great we get to celebrate together,” Miller-Uibo said.

They train together, too. Maicel described the relationship as “competitive at times.”

“It’s on and off the track. Anything, really,” he said. “Sometimes we just argue about who loves our dogs most.”

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew in tears in the eighth event, the pole vault, with injuries to his hamstring and Achilles tendon.

China’s Gong Lijiao defended her shot put title, while Jamaica’s surge in the field events continued with silver.

Gong threw 19.55 meters to beat Jamaican Danniel Thomas-Dodd’s 19.47. Thomas-Dodd hit the 20-meter tape with one shot but it was ruled a foul. Christina Schwanitz won bronze for Germany with 19.17.

Thomas-Dodd’s medal is Jamaica’s third in field events. That’s a new frontier for the traditional sprint power, which has only two medals on the track.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith crosses the finish line to win the women's 200-meter final at the world championships in Doha on Wednesday.
Asher-Smith takes gold in 200 for second sprint medal
Dina Asher-Smith charged to victory in the 200 meters at the world championships on Wednesday, underlining her status as a top contender for next year's Olympics in Tokyo. Asher-Smith ad...
The Capitals' Nic Dowd (right) checks Blues center Oskar Sundqvist during the first period on Wednesday in St. Louis.
Capitals beat defending champion Blues in season opener
Jakub Vrana spoiled the St. Louis Blue's banner-raising party. Vrana scored at 2:51 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Stanley Cup champions on Wednesday ...
Golfer Kim Bio kneels as he apologizes for making an obscene gesture to the crowd during a tournament on Sunday in Gumi, South Korea. The Korea PGA suspended Kim for three years on Wednesday.
Korean Tour gives Kim Bio 3-year ban for making obscene gesture
Kim Bio won the tournament and then lost his job. The Korea PGA suspended him Tuesday for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd on the 16th hole of the final round because of no...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Thursday.

, , ,