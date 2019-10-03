Andy Murray reacts during his match against Cameron Norrie during the second round of the China Open on Wednesday in Beijing. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Andy Murray expresses disappointment over crowds at China Open

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – Andy Murray expressed disappointment about the crowds at the China Open, where some of the best players in the world have competed in front of swathes of empty seats.

Poor attendances at sporting events have been in the headlines because of the sparse turn-out at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

At the ongoing China Open in Beijing, the biggest matches have played out to rows of unoccupied seats at the cavernous Diamond Court, the main arena.

“I think as the tournament goes on you tend to get better crowds towards the end of the week,” Murray said after his last-16 match on Wednesday.

“Last couple of days in terms of atmosphere it’s been not as good as you would like,” added the 32-year-old former world No. 1, who is on the comeback trail from career-saving hip surgery.

The three-time Grand Slam champion praised the tournament as a whole, but said: “I don’t know if I’m complaining about it, but I’d like it to be bigger crowds and nicer atmospheres.

“That normally comes as the week goes on,” added the Briton.

The China Open did not immediately comment on Murray’s remarks when approached by AFP.

At last week’s inaugural Zhuhai Championships in southern China, a senior ATP official said that the country would not be given more and bigger tournaments until it produced “top” players.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Novak Djokovic hits a return during his match against Go Soeda at the Japan Open on Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic cruises past Go Soeda to reach Japan Open quarterfinals
Coming off an injury, Novak Djokovic is confident his game is going in the right direction. Djokovic needed only two sets and 95 minutes to defeat wild-card entry Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 and r...
Naomi Osaka smacks a forehand return to Andrea Petkovic in a China Open women's second-round match on Tuesday in Beijing.
Naomi Osaka cruises past Andrea Petkovic to reach third round of China Open
Naomi Osaka steamrolled into the third round of the China Open with a 6-2, 6-0 win over German qualifier Andrea Petkovic in a seemingly effortless hour on Tuesday afternoon. Osaka made q...
Novak Djokovic hits a return against Alexei Popyrin in a Japan Rakuten Open men's singles first-round match on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic returns to winning in Japan after U.S. Open shoulder injury
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic displayed steady recovery of his left shoulder injury Tuesday by defeating an Australian challenger at the Japan Rakuten Open, his first competition since pulling out ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Andy Murray reacts during his match against Cameron Norrie during the second round of the China Open on Wednesday in Beijing. | AFP-JIJI

,