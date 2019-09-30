Basketball / B. League

Levanga's 49-year-old veteran Takehiko Orimo to call it a career

Kyodo

Takehiko Orimo, who at 49 years of age is the oldest basketball player in the B. League, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 season, his club Levanga Hokkaido said Monday.

Orimo, who will enter his 27th career season, will announce his retirement at a press conference on Oct. 1, the Sapporo-based club said on its website. Levanga open their season against the Yokohama B-Corsairs on Oct. 6.

The 190-cm shooting guard played for Toyota in the old Japan Basketball League. In January, he became the first Japan-born player to score 10,000 career points in a domestic league.

He moved to Levanga in 2007, where he has been both a player and president of the team’s management company.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
Magic Johnson's 1992 Barcelona Olympic jersey up for bid
Magic Johnson's game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend. Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the...
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard speaks at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard eyes 'development,' not win total
For years, the Washington Wizards would head into a season with proclamations from players or management or ownership — if not all three — about how many wins they were hoping for or...
Veteran forward Jeff Ayres, seen playing for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in April, signed with the two-time defending champion Alvark Tokyo during the offseason. Ayres, a former NBA player, last suited up for the Alvark in the 2016-17 campaign.
Key names playing in new locales
Every top-flight team has signed new players and tweaked their rosters for the upcoming season, the B. League's fourth campaign. It'll take some time to get acclimated to all of the new faces in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Levanga Hokkaido veteran Takehiko Orimo, who has played in Japan's top basketball league since 1993, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 B. League season. | B. LEAGUE

,