Grampus boss Yahiro Kazama to resign: sources

Yahiro Kazama will step down as manager of relegation-threatened Nagoya Grampus, sources said late Friday evening.

The 57-year-old Kazama had been in charge of the J. League first-division club since 2017 and helped it return to the top flight last year.

But Grampus finished just outside the drop zone in 15th last season and are currently in 11th position with eight wins, seven draws and 11 losses.

Nagoya has yet to decide on Kazama’s replacement, according to the sources.