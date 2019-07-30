Nadeshiko Japan boss Asako Takakura is seen in an April 2018 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Nadeshiko Japan manager Asako Takakura receives formal backing to lead squad at Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

Asako Takakura will manage the women’s national soccer team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after receiving the backing of the sport’s governing body on Monday.

According to sources, Takakura gained the endorsement at a meeting of the Japan Football Association’s Women’s Committee in Tokyo.

A former Japan international midfielder, Takakura steered Nadeshiko Japan to the round of 16 at this year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

The Fukushima Prefecture native took the reins of the national team in 2016. She led Japan to the Asian Cup trophy in 2018, but the World Cup result was considered a letdown for a side that had reached the final of the previous tournament and won the title eight years earlier.

Nadeshiko Japan earned the silver medal at the 2012 London Games.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

In the midst of an equal pay controversy, U.S. Soccer officials released documents on Monday showing that the women's national team was paid more money than the men's team between 2010 and 2018.
Women's team paid more than men's squad: U.S. Soccer
Facing mounting public pressure in a fight over equitable pay, U.S. Soccer said the World Cup champion women's national team has been paid more than the men's team. According to a letter ...
Image Not Available
Title-chasing Marinos expected to be without injured Edigar Junio for three months
Yokohama F Marinos will be missing the J. League's top scorer for three months after Brazilian forward Edigar Junio underwent surgery in Sao Paolo, the first-division club said Sunday. E...
Kawasaki Frontale players celebrate their victory over Oita Trinita on Saturday night.
Kawasaki Frontale beat Oita Trinita to move into top 3
Kawasaki Frontale beat Oita Trinita 3-1 in the J-League first division on Saturday after captain Yu Kobayashi struck the winner midway through the second half. Manabu Saito opened the sc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nadeshiko Japan boss Asako Takakura is seen in an April 2018 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,