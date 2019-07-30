Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is seen in a March 2019 file photo. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Baseball / MLB

David Ortiz returns home after shooting

AP

BOSTON - In his first public comments since a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said Monday that he is glad to be home from the hospital and told his fans: “Big Papi will be back soon.”

Following an Instagram post with a statement issued through a Boston public relations agency, Ortiz said he faces several more weeks of recovery from the June 9 shooting at a Santo Domingo nightclub.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless,” Ortiz said in the Instagram post, which included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back by a hired gunman who fired at close range, hitting him in the torso, police said. They said the actual target was supposed to be another man.

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, and he was flown the next day on a Red Sox plane to Boston, where he had more surgery.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Former Eagles pitcher Loek van Mil has died at age 34 the Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation announced Monday.
Former Netherlands, Rakuten pitcher Loek van Mil dies at 34
Former Netherlands international and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles pitcher Loek van Mil has died, the Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation said Monday. He was 34. In a statement, ...
Ofunato pitcher Roki Sasaki won't get the chance to pitch at the National High School Baseball Championship this summer at Koshien Stadium.
Controversy surrounding high school ace Roki Sasaki stirs up familiar debate
Ofunato High School was inundated with calls after its loss in the final of the Iwate Prefectural tournament on Thursday. But it wasn't a stream of commiserations and condolences pouring in — th...
The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his grand slam against the Brewers during the second inning on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Schwarber's two home runs power Cubs in blowout of rival Brewers
After losing consecutive close games in a matchup of NL Central contenders, Kyle Schwarber made sure the Chicago Cubs could breathe easier in the series finale. Schwarber hit a grand slam...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is seen in a March 2019 file photo. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,