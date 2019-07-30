David Ortiz returns home after shooting

In his first public comments since a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said Monday that he is glad to be home from the hospital and told his fans: “Big Papi will be back soon.”

Following an Instagram post with a statement issued through a Boston public relations agency, Ortiz said he faces several more weeks of recovery from the June 9 shooting at a Santo Domingo nightclub.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless,” Ortiz said in the Instagram post, which included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back by a hired gunman who fired at close range, hitting him in the torso, police said. They said the actual target was supposed to be another man.

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, and he was flown the next day on a Red Sox plane to Boston, where he had more surgery.