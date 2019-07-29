Former Netherlands, Rakuten pitcher Loek van Mil dies at 34

Former Netherlands international and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles pitcher Loek van Mil has died, the Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation said Monday. He was 34.

In a statement, the governing body said van Mil had died as the result of “a fatal accident.”

At 216-cm, van Mil was said to be the tallest player in professional baseball.

The right hander played for Rakuten during the 2014 season, going 0-1 in seven games with a 4.15 ERA.

His career included minor-league stints for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

After leaving Japan, he spent four seasons in the Australian Baseball League with the Adelaide Bite and Brisbane Bandits.