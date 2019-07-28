Baseball / MLB

Orioles overcome Ohtani's 15th homer

Kyodo, AP

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Shohei Ohtani belted his 15th home run of the season on Saturday and drew a late-game intentional walk as the Baltimore Orioles played it safe to secure an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani led off the third inning at Angel Stadium with a game-tying solo shot off Baltimore starter Aaron Brooks, and entered the box in the ninth ready to deliver with two outs and runners in scoring positions.

But with the home team down by only a run, Orioles closer Mychal Givens opted to load the bases and intentionally walk the Angels’ designated hitter before coaxing a full-count, game-ending pop out from Justin Upton.

The Angels fell behind for good in the back-and-forth contest on Hanser Alberto’s two-run single in the eighth before suffering a third straight loss.

The Orioles became the first team in major league history to record 10 straight multihomer games thanks to long balls from Pedro Severino and Jonathan Villar.

Ohtani is hitting .293 with 15 home runs, 42 RBIs and 72 hits in his second season in the majors as he continues to rehabilitate his throwing arm following Tommy John surgery last year.

Baltimore has won seven of its last 10 games after falling 38 games below .500 following a loss to the Washington Nationals on July 16.

With the win, the Orioles moved within a victory Sunday of posting a four-game sweep of the Angels. The Orioles have not swept a series this season.

“This is amazing,” Severino said. “There are a lot of young talented guys we have over here. We teach how to play baseball. Second half, they’ve looked much better than (the) first half. We’ll keep working and see what happens at the end of the year.”

In Other Games

Red Sox 9, Yankees 5

Blue Jays 10, Rays 9 ( 12)

Mariners 8, Tigers 1

Athletics 5, Rangers 4

Indians 9, Royals 1

White Sox 5, Twins 1

Astros 8, Cardinals 2

Braves 15, Phillies 7

Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

Diamondbacks 9, Marlins 2

Reds 3, Rockies 1

Mets 3, Pirates 0

Brewers 5, Cubs 3 (10)

Padres 5, Giants 1

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a game-tying home run against the Orioles on Saturday in Anaheim, California. Baltimore won 8-7. | KYODO

