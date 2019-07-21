Yuki Fukushima, Sayaka Hirota defeat Olympic champs to win Indonesia Open

Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota defended their Indonesia Open women’s doubles title on Sunday by defeating Japanese compatriots and reigning Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

In women’s singles, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, won her first title here, defeating India’s Olympic silver medalist Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-15, 21-16.

Fukushima and Hirota, currently the world’s second-ranked pair, won in straight games, 21-16, 21-18, in 51 minutes over their fourth-ranked opponents.