Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh responds to a question during the Big Ten Conference media days on Friday in Chicago. | AP

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says team looking to play game outside U.S.

CHICAGO - The University of Michigan hasn’t played a game outside the United States in more than a century but coach Jim Harbaugh said that will change soon.

Asked about the possibility of playing a game in Mexico, Harbaugh tipped an upcoming international date.

“We’re close to announcing playing a team on foreign soil,” he said Friday. “I think there’s something imminent; an announcement soon on that.”

Michigan last left the country for a game in 1885, when the squad crossed the Detroit River to take on a Windsor, Ontario, club team.

