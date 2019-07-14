Japan midfielder Gaku Shibasaki leaves Getafe for Deportivo

Japan international midfielder Gaku Shibasaki has joined Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna on a four-year deal, the second-division club said Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who represented Japan in June’s Copa America, moves from first-division side Getafe, where he’d played since the summer of 2017 after starting the year with second-division club Tenerife. However, Shibasaki got in just seven games last season with Getafe.

He began his career with J. League first-division powerhouse Kashima Antlers.