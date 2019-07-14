Saudi sports official hugged female worker at Tokyo hotel: sources

A sports official from Saudi Arabia, in Tokyo for an archery test event ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, made unwanted advances toward a woman working at the Saudi team’s Tokyo hotel, sources knowledgeable about the allegation said Saturday.

According to the sources, a Saudi team official hugged a member of the hotel’s cleaning staff on Thursday morning.

“This is extremely regrettable,” a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee official said. “I hope their international federation deals strictly with the person in question, and his national federation.”

A total of 56 test events will be held through next May. These competitions allow organizers to iron out technical and operating difficulties ahead of next summer’s games, and give competitors a taste of the setup ahead of next year’s competition.

According to the organizing committee, the archery test competition will run through Thursday

In 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, two boxers, one from Morocco and one from Namibia were detained by police on sexual assault charges.