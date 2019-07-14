More Sports

Saudi sports official hugged female worker at Tokyo hotel: sources

Kyodo

A sports official from Saudi Arabia, in Tokyo for an archery test event ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, made unwanted advances toward a woman working at the Saudi team’s Tokyo hotel, sources knowledgeable about the allegation said Saturday.

According to the sources, a Saudi team official hugged a member of the hotel’s cleaning staff on Thursday morning.

“This is extremely regrettable,” a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee official said. “I hope their international federation deals strictly with the person in question, and his national federation.”

A total of 56 test events will be held through next May. These competitions allow organizers to iron out technical and operating difficulties ahead of next summer’s games, and give competitors a taste of the setup ahead of next year’s competition.

According to the organizing committee, the archery test competition will run through Thursday

In 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, two boxers, one from Morocco and one from Namibia were detained by police on sexual assault charges.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson arrives for a Friday practice session ahead of the Cricket World Cup final against England at Lord's in London. The final is on Sunday.
New Zealand, England seek redemption, glory in Cricket World Cup final
New Zealand and England have waited four years for this moment, for this life-changing shot at redemption. For the Kiwis, the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday is a chance to a...
Jonathan Agnew in a 2016 file photo.
Jonathan Agnew, BBC's voice of cricket, becomes Tube announcer for CWC final
Fans heading to the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's will be greeted by announcements at the London Underground station from BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew. The broadcasts wil...
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands runs to a world record of 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds in the women's mile at the Diamond League meet in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Friday night.
Sifan Hassan sets new world record in women's mile
Sifan Hassan broke the long-standing women's mile record in 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday. The Dutchwoman fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in...

, , , ,