Dodgers beat Red Sox to snap 4-game losing streak

Justin Turner had three extra-base hits, two of them off Chris Sale to continue the Red Sox left-hander’s struggles at Fenway Park, and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak with an 11-2 victory over Boston in a rematch of last year’s World Series.

Cody Bellinger moved into a tie for the major league lead with his 31st homer — one of four hit by the Dodgers, who had lost seven straight at Fenway (including Games 1 and 2 of the Series) after dropping the series opener on Friday night.

Sale (3-9) allowed five runs for the third straight outing — a career first — giving up seven hits, a walk and a hit batter to drop his record to 0-3 in 13 Fenway starts since his last win there on July 11, 2018.

Ross Stripling (4-3) allowed one run — Xander Bogaerts’ 19th homer — on four hits, striking out seven to snap Boston’s five-game winning streak. Bellinger and A.J. Pollock hit back-to-back homers off knuckleballer Steven Wright in the seventh for the Dodgers.

Angels 9, Mariners 2

In Anaheim, California, Mike Trout hit a two-run home run, Albert Pujols had four RBIs and Los Angeles followed up a no-hitter with a win over Seattle.

Kole Calhoun also homered and David Fletcher added two RBIs for the Angels, who have won their first two home games since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who would have turned 28 Saturday.

Before the game, the Angels placed the ball from the final out of their combined no-hitter on Friday in Skaggs’ locker.

Angels reliever Noe Ramirez used his hat to catch Trout’s 30th home run of the season, a 409-foot shot into the bullpen. Trout broke his own team record for fewest games needed to hit 30 homers, reaching the mark in 93 games, compared to the 98 games he needed in 2015.

Matt Harvey (3-4) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings in his first start since May 23.

Wade LeBlanc (5-3) allowed six runs on 10 hits in four innings to end a stretch of eight consecutive appearances without taking the loss.

Braves 7, Padres 5 (10)

In San Diego, Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning and then scored the go-ahead run on Ozzie Albies’ single with one out in the 10th, and Atlanta held on to beat San Diego.

Donaldson, who scored three runs, started the winning rally when he drew a leadoff walk against Luis Perdomo (1-2). He advanced on Nick Markakis’ groundout and scored when Albies singled to right. Tyler Flowers added a two-run double.

Sean Newcomb (3-1) pitched the ninth for the win. He struck out rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. with two on to end the inning.

Luke Jackson struggled to get his 16th save.

Manny Machado hit his 22nd homer in the first and his 23rd in the 10th. Francisco Mejia also homered.

Nationals 4, Phillies 3

In Philadelphia, Juan Soto hit a go-ahead two-run homer off closer Hector Neris with two outs in the ninth and Washington rallied past Philadelphia.

Neris (1-4) retired the first two batters before Anthony Rendon hit a single. Soto blasted the next pitch for his 16th homer, capping a comeback from a 3-0 deficit against Aaron Nola.

Wander Suero (2-4) got two outs to earn the win and Sean Doolittle finished for his 20th save in 24 tries.

The second-place Nationals have won 17 of 21 and moved 2½ games ahead of the struggling Phillies, who are 14-23 since leading the NL East by 3½ games on May 29.

Nola gave up five hits and one run, striking out nine in six innings in his fifth straight stellar outing. Neris blew his third save of the season to cost Nola his ninth win.

In Other Games

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Athletics 13, White Sox 2

Cubs 10, Pirates 4

Orioles 2, Rays 1 (1st game)

Rays 12, Orioles 4 (2nd game)

Mets 4, Marlins 2

Royals 4, Tigers 1

Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2

Twins 6, Indians 2

Brewers 5, Giants 4

Astros 7, Rangers 6 (11)

Reds 17, Rockies 9