Serena Williams issued $10,000 fine for Wimbledon court damage

LONDON - Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racket, officials said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident that took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

“The code given is for unsportsmanlike behavior. The reason is court damage,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semifinals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner with Britain’s Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

