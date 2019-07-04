A woman looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lottery application website on May 9, the day applications opened to residents of Japan. | KYODO

Second 2020 Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery to be held in August after millions were left disappointed

Organizers of the 2020 Olympics are set to announce a second ticket lottery in August, sources said Thursday, after millions of people were left disappointed when they missed out in the first round.

Second-round lottery tickets will mainly be for qualifiers and first-round events. Organizers have yet to decide on the sports and disciplines to be included.

They are considering making the second-round lottery open only to those who applied in the first round but failed to win any tickets.

The second-round lottery will likely take place before Aug. 22, when applications for Paralympic tickets are scheduled to start.

According to the sources, organizers have also decided to forgo plans to offer unsold tickets this fall on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, they are likely to hold a third lottery in the fall due to concerns about a repeat of the heavy website traffic experienced at every stage so far.

Despite organizers’ best efforts, those who apply for tickets are again likely to experience website connection problems as they did at the beginning and end of the first application period, which ran from May 9 to May 29.

More than 7.5 million residents of Japan entered the lottery in hopes of being allocated tickets and the ticketing site saw 24.25 million total visits over the period.

Millions checked their accounts on June 20, the day the results were announced, to find their bids were unsuccessful. Despite there being a finite number of tickets available, organizers have been discussing ways to satisfy those who were awarded none.

Yoshiro Mori, head of the organizing committee, has said he felt “very sorry” for those who didn’t get any tickets. “Personally, I think we should do something to let those people try again,” Mori said shortly after the lottery results were announced on June 20.

The number of fan IDs registered in the system comes close to the total number of tickets available, which Tokyo 2020 organizers have said is approximately 7.8 million.

After the spring of 2020, remaining tickets will be sold at booths across Tokyo on a first-come, first-served basis.

People living outside Japan can buy tickets through authorized resellers in their respective countries.

